Bachelor In Paradise Will Air Footage Of Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson’s Controversial Pool Romp

Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 is getting ready to premiere in mere days. With the excitement surrounding the upcoming BIP season, we’ve learned that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson will, in fact, be taking part in the show despite past reports.

It has also been revealed that the controversial pool makeout session gone bad will also be aired during the season.

It turns out that the season of Bachelor In Paradise that almost didn’t happen might be even more interesting than previously thought.

It has been confirmed by Chris Harrison that BIP Season 4 will include footage from the alleged sexual misconduct between Corinne and DeMario that has since been investigated and debunked.

Previously, producers said that the incredibly risque footage, referred to by some as softcore porn, would never make it onto the ABC dating reality series.

After all, ratings rule and it’s clear that BIP producers know that Corinne and DeMario’s drama will pull in viewers.

According to the BIP executive producer, the show will deal with the drama between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson immediately. That information helps the Season 4 sneak peek make sense.

A teaser for the upcoming Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 premiere focuses on the pool incident. After it first aired, many fans of the show felt like they were using the shocking footage to stir up controversy and ratings.

Harrison claims that is not the case and instead argues that they wanted to make sure that the incident didn’t “taint the entire season.” Harrison also commented on just how much of the footage will be seen.

“To the best of my knowledge, you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV,” Harrison said.

“It’s going to be literally dealt with the moment we come on the air. We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season,” Harrison told Entertainment Weekly.

“So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening.”

“There’s been a lot written and assumed and said about what we’re going to do and what we’re not going to do. We had already shot for three days and a lot had actually happened — a lot of people had arrived, there had been dates, we’d gotten to the point where there was about to be our first rose ceremony — so we had a week’s worth of stuff we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown,” Harrison added.

In the wake of the Bachelor In Paradise controversy, many rules for contestants have changed.

Producers are much more careful about how much alcohol the contestants drink and have even started to dole out all medications, even aspirin.

When it comes to the BIP footage of Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson, showing what happened is exciting for a lot of fans.

This is one of the biggest controversies in the history of Bachelor Nation and to pretend that it didn’t happen would have been disappointing.