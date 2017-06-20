Bachelor In Paradise To Resume Filming After Investigation Finds “No Misconduct”

The fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise will start filming again after Warner Brother’s concluded their interrogation and found no evidence of “sexual misconduct” on the set. In a statement released by the studio, their representatives wrote, “as we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico.”

The statement went on to explain, “We can say that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

So, DeMario Jackson is off the hook, and we’re sure he’s glad that he doesn’t have to work to “clear his name” as he initially stated after the media firestorm.

As CI readers know, DeMario released a fiery statement saying his reputation and family name had been dragged through the mud because of the accusations against him.

However, he has been exonerated, so he won’t have to do that.

It must be embarrassing for Corinne, considering she released a statement saying she was a “victim” when the tapes confirmed that nothing had happened!

Despite all of the rigmarole, the show is confirmed to go on during the summer.

An ABC spokesperson stated, “we appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Brother’s into the accusations of sexual misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise.”

It went on to say that because of the results of the investigation, the show will go on as planned.

As was previously reported, Olympios and Corinne were allegedly hooking up in the pool when a producer “became uncomfortable” and filed a complaint because of how drunk Corinne allegedly was. Another producer came out and filed a similar complaint.