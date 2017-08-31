FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian Eniko Parrish jeremy meeks corinne olympios luann de lesseps farrah abraham t.i. blake shelton Jacqueline Laurita Lil Scrappy kandi burruss gwen stefani mackenzie standifer amber portwood Derick Dillard Jasmine Washington Tamra Judge bernice burgos abby lee miller anderson cooper james packer rihanna angelina jolie
Home » Entertainment

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Derek Peth And Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/31/2017
0
212 Views
0


Derek Peth And Taylor NolanSource: etonline.com

It looks like despite the bad rep the show has been getting all because of the massive scandal that involved DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, there is some good news coming from Bachelor in Paradise as well! We have learned that Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth are engaged!

Reports say that the couple got engaged yesterday, August 31, during the shooting for season four’s season finale.

Peth and Nolan hit it off from the very first day of the season, and they quickly became one of the fan-favorite couples on the reality TV show.

The fans who kept up with BIP were able to see their relationship evolve week after week and the pair proved they were very serious about each other, despite a brief fight.

During Tuesday’s episode, Peth jokingly told Nolan ‘F**k you’ and that was triggering to the star.

But they were able to learn from the experience, overcome the small bump, and now they are on their way to tying the knot.

Are we written in the stars baby, or are we written in the sand?

A post shared by Derek Peth (@pethderek) on

We are very happy the show is getting some attention in the media for a different reason rather than what happened between DeMario and Corinne.

Judging by the PDA those two showed recently it is safe to say the incident is behind them anyway, so let’s all move on and congratulate Peth and Nolan!

BIP airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Advertisement

The season finale which will feature the happy couple’s engagement as well will be airing on September 11.

Post Views: 212

Read more about bachelor in paradise derek peth taylor nolan

Advertisement

You may also like
Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Share PDA Following Their Bachelor In Paradise Scandal – Are They Dating?
08/31/2017
Corinne Olympios Claims She Needed Therapy After BIP Scandal
08/26/2017
DeMario Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Over Corinne Olympios Scandal
08/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *