‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Derek Peth And Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!

It looks like despite the bad rep the show has been getting all because of the massive scandal that involved DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, there is some good news coming from Bachelor in Paradise as well! We have learned that Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth are engaged!

Reports say that the couple got engaged yesterday, August 31, during the shooting for season four’s season finale.

Peth and Nolan hit it off from the very first day of the season, and they quickly became one of the fan-favorite couples on the reality TV show.

The fans who kept up with BIP were able to see their relationship evolve week after week and the pair proved they were very serious about each other, despite a brief fight.

During Tuesday’s episode, Peth jokingly told Nolan ‘F**k you’ and that was triggering to the star.

But they were able to learn from the experience, overcome the small bump, and now they are on their way to tying the knot.

Are we written in the stars baby, or are we written in the sand? A post shared by Derek Peth (@pethderek) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

We are very happy the show is getting some attention in the media for a different reason rather than what happened between DeMario and Corinne.

Judging by the PDA those two showed recently it is safe to say the incident is behind them anyway, so let’s all move on and congratulate Peth and Nolan!

BIP airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The season finale which will feature the happy couple’s engagement as well will be airing on September 11.