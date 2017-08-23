‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Dean Unglert And Wells Adams Reveal If They Will Be The Next ‘Bachelor’

Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway and it’s time to start speculating on who will be the next lead on The Bachelor. ABC has not made any official announcements and producers are reportedly waiting until BIP is over to make any casting decisions. What are the chances that Dean Unglert or Wells Adams land the role?

Unglert may have stolen our hearts on The Bachelorette, but he probably won’t be handing out roses this fall. Unglert recently confirmed that he found love this summer. This doesn’t mean that Unglert is out of the dating game for sure, especially if his newfound love isn’t for keeps. It is, however, bad news for fans who wanted to see him on The Bachelor next season.

I don't have anything new or interesting to post so I'm gonna take full advantage of the #tbt 🙋🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert 🌹 (@deanie_babies) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

In the first episode of BIP, Unglert formed a strong bond with Kristina Schulman. The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner and discussed their difficult childhoods.

From Schulman being raised in a Russian orphanage to Unglert’s emotionally absent father, the two had a lot to talk about.

It isn’t clear is Schulman is the love Unglert found — production was halted for two weeks after the sexual assault scandal — but they clearly had chemistry.

If Unglert is out of the picture, what about Adams? After competing for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette, Adams seems like an ideal candidate for The Bachelor.

Unfortunately, Adams recently told that the network has not said a single word about it. Despite the lack of communication, Adams admitted that he would love the opportunity to find love in front of the cameras once again.

Pretty large zappatos to fill. You can't replace a legend, you can only try and not screw things up. #bachelorinparadise premiers tonight on ABC 8/7c! A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Adams also has the support from a few Bachelor and Bachelorette alums. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell recently expressed their support for Adams and firmly believe he would be an excellent choice for the spot.

Apart from Unglert and Adams, other potential Bachelor candidates include the likes of Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger.

Advertisement

There is also the outside chance that somebody from BIP makes a big enough splash to land the part, much like Nick Viall did last summer. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air Monday nights on ABC.