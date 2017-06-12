Bachelor In Paradise Star DeMario Jackson Accused Of Sexual Assault On Set – Show Suspended During Investigation

According to new updates, it looks like DeMario Jackson may be one of the main reasons Bachelor in Paradise took a break! Reports have revealed that the reality TV star is currently under investigation for an alleged non-consensual sexual act with a woman too drunk to contest.

One source on the set of the show claimed that one of the most valued absolutes of Bachelor in Paradise is consent and the current investigation suggests it has not been given by the woman.

As shocked fans may remember, Warner Bros recently released an official statement announcing the show has been shut down for an indefinite period of time.

The rep made it very clear that during the investigating, the show will not be continuing its normal schedule.

After the case reaches a conclusion, the production promised to take appropriate actions.

The female contestant involved with Jackson will remain unnamed for now.

Apparently, he and the woman got hot and heavy while at the pool on the show’s set.

One insider explained that ‘DeMario was in the pool. Next thing you know, [the woman] comes over and hops on his lap. They start talking and joking. Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere. That is when a third party felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they’re sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. DeMario got sent home soon after.’

According to the insider, the third party who felt uncomfortable with the consensually-doubtful act was one of the producers even though the other producers encouraged the couple for the sake of ratings.

Cast members are reportedly furious the show’s crew failed to stop the morally wrong encounter before it went that far.

The source explained it was quite obvious she drank too much, and DeMario was taking advantage of her, but the crew decided to let it all happen.

Obviously, a poor decision!

What do you think of the allegations? Is DeMario guilty for what happened or is the crew more to blame for not stopping it?