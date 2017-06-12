‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Shut Down! What Happened?

According to an official statement from Warner Bros rep Paul McGuire, Bachelor in Paradise has been shut down because of misconduct. The man announced that the production had been suspended after the network became aware of the said misconduct on the set in Mexico. McGuire also added that once the investigation is complete, the team will take appropriate action.

The story was first shared by blogger Reality Steve who took to Twitter to share the news with the disappointed fans.

Although the blogger was not aware of the reason why the production halted he did mention that filming will most probably resume at some point.

He updated the fans with every new piece of information he could find, including that the cast received their phones back and was flown to Hudson.

Later on, Reality Steve tweeted that according to what he heard things were quite bad but could not make the details public yet.

ABC has also recently revealed that the new Bachelor in Paradise cast could be the wildest group of reality TV stars to ever appear on the hit show.

They headed to Mexico for filming but it looks like something a little too wild happened and they were forced to stop production.

But as fans may already be aware, the show has always been in the spotlight for its many secrets and scandals.

Initially, the show execs promised the return of Corinne Olympios, who appeared on The Bachelor’s last season with Nick Viall.

What do you think could have happened that they had to shut down production? Stay tuned for updates!