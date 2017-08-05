FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Spoilers: Which Couples Get Get Engaged?

Suzy Kerr Posted On 08/05/2017
The premiere of Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise is still a few weeks away, but there have been some major hints about which contestants popped the big question. From Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk to Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth, here is an inside look at all the couples who sparked a romance in Season 4.

Although a few contestants really hit it off this summer, nobody got engaged. After a rocky start of filming thanks to Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s sex scandal, contestants were rushed to find love at Playa Escondida.

At one point, host Chris Harrison reportedly gave everyone the option to participate in an overnight stay, leave the set to pursue a relationship in real life, or walk away single.

The only couples that decided to remain on the show were Daniel Maguire and Lacey Mark, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, and Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan.

It isn’t known how each of the couples faired in their overnight stays, but nobody took things to the next level with a surprise engagement.

A few of the Bachelor in Paradise couples chose to leave empty-handed. This includes Kenneth “Diggy” Moreland, who dumped both Jaimi King and Dominique Alexis. Jasmine Good, Jonathan Treece, Christen Whitney and Jack Stone also decided to leave as well.

As far as long term relationships are concerned, insiders claim that Gates and Gottschalk are still dating, despite living in different parts of the country.

Peth’s relationship with Nolan is reportedly the strongest this season, though they also haven’t gotten serious. Maguire and Mark, on the other hand, are the least likely to stay together as he is allegedly more interested in fame than love.

While zero engagements is certainly disappointing, a few of the cast members in Season 4 recently met for a real life reunion. Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton Danielle Lombard, Kristina Schulman and Adam Gottschalk reportedly met up for Raven Gate’s birthday in Malibu.

It doesn’t sound like any drama went down, but it’s clear that Gates and Gottschalk are still going strong. Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 14 on ABC.

