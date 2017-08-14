Bachelor In Paradise Producer Admits The Corinne Olympios-DeMario Jackson Scandal Is ‘Not Out Of The Ordinary’

Bachelor in Paradise is getting ready to kick off Season 4 despite a very rocky start. As most fans already know, production was temporarily halted early on when a drunken hookup between Corrinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson started an uproar and a sexual misconduct investigation.

It turns out that the encounter between DeMario and Corinne was nothing unusual for Bachelor in Paradise filming. At least that is what executive producer Martin Hilton told Entertainment Weekly.

Hilton says that after he viewed the tape of Corinne and DeMario’s pool encounter, he knew “pretty much immediately” that the sexual misconduct allegations weren’t going anywhere. That didn’t stop fans from fearing the cancellation of the Bachelor Nation favorite.

“Just from watching it, it seemed to me that there was nothing really out of the ordinary. It seemed like summer fun that we would normally have in Paradise,” Hilton said. “And so it was fairly clear to me watching it that this was not going to be a long-term issue, yet even the perceived issue is important for us to get right both for the people who have worked on the show forever and with the cast. It was important to slow down, really look at this, and only proceed if everything checked out.”

Thankfully, Warner Bros. viewed the footage and agreed that no sexual misconduct occurred. They even resumed filming without Corinne and DeMario, proving that Bachelor in Paradise would go on.

So far, the only real impact that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s pool romp had was to bring on some much stricter rules for cast members and to push the premiere back from its original date.

Fans who tune into the 2-hour premiere will even get to see the controversy explained since host Chris Harrison is not going to pretend it didn’t happen.

As far as the new Bachelor in Paradise rules go, cast members are going to be monitored more in this and future seasons of the show.

The producers never considered making the taping alcohol-free, though, because that would likely cut down on some of the hookups and drama.

Corinne Olympios blamed her blackout on a mixture of prescription pills and alcohol. Due to that, all medications will be doled out by a Bachelor in Paradise staffer and drinks will be counted.

Previously, cast members were trusted to manage their own medications and alcohol intake.

Despite the early summer filming drama, Hilton made it clear that the show and the rest of the Bachelor franchise aren’t going anywhere.

“I feel pretty positive that we will be back next summer with another season of Bachelor in Paradise.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC.