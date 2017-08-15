‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Host Chris Harrison Details Exactly What Went Down When Season 4 Stopped Filming

The sexual assault scandal between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios threatened to put an end to Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. While filming eventually resumed after a two-week hiatus, host Chris Harrison recently opened up about how the scandal changed everything this season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison spilled the details on happened before and after filming stopped. The longtime host revealed he wasn’t aware of the situation until three days after the fact. Even though producers decided to halt filming, Harrison was confident that the season would resume.

“It’s going to be a very different season — in some ways, not great, and in some ways, I think, very interesting and very organic. After we shut down production and there was this in-limbo period where we weren’t sure what was going to happen, we kept the cast in Mexico. There were no cameras, we just had people around to keep an eye on them and make sure that everybody was safe,” he explained. “But for the most part, they were just hanging out in Paradise, so relationships continued.”

Although the entire cast was invited back, Harrison admitted that it was a bit awkward getting back into the grove of things.

He also revealed that the season will begin with him alone on a beach and that he will provide some prospective about what went down.

#BachelorInPardise: ABC reality chief on when Corinne & DeMario interviews will air, how Tuesday night will play out https://t.co/Lbveb1hsfb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 15, 2017

“I think you feel that as I walk down this empty beach because no one was there yet. We’ll come back from time to time, and I will add things with stand-ups about what you’re about to see and what’s going on. And then we’re going to let the video show for itself,” he shared.

Bachelor in Paradise will not air footage of the scene that led to the sexual assault allegations. The circumstances that led up to the incident, however, will be featured early in the season.

The scandal happened only three days into filming and production was stopped for two weeks. Olympios and Jackson were invited back to share their side of the story, though both contestants did not finish the season.

In light of everything that happened, producers put new rules in place to help avoid similar situations in the future. The biggest rule change is in the amount of alcohol that each contestant is allowed to consume per day.

Alcohol played a huge part in the scandal and limiting the booze should help prevent future mistakes.

Despite the misconduct between Jackson and Olympios, Harrison believes the show will get back to normal in future seasons. The scandal will be addressed early and won’t come up again until the reunion.

It will also help to hear the story from multiple perspectives and get a better understanding of what actually went down.

This should clear up some of the rumors that are currently making rounds, including the idea that Olympios was drinking alcohol and taking prescription drugs at the time of the incident.