‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Exposed! Former Contestants Reveal How Producers Encourage You To ‘Get Personal’

Bachelor in Paradise is facing a lot of heat following DeMario Jackson’s sexual misconduct towards Corinne Olympios. With production now on standby, former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars are exposing even more secrets about the hit franchise, including how producers encourage contestants to get personal.

Jamie Otis and Josh Seiter sat down with Radar Online and revealed how producers pressure contestants about what they should do in every scene. While they don’t make anyone have sex if they don’t want to, Otis claims that they want everyone to get up close and personal with each other.

“I don’t know I’d go as far to say they pressure you to have sex, but they definitely encourage you to ‘open up,’” Otis shared. “Which is more or less saying make out and get personal together!”

How do producers get contestants to let their guards down? For starters, they make sure the alcohol is readily available. In fact, Otis revealed that production assistants will go out of their way to make sure your favorite drink is always in stock. She also said that producers encourage everyone to drink at all hours of the day and night.

Seiter echoed a lot of Otis’ sentiments and believes there was too much alcohol on set during his run on The Bachelorette. Seiter estimated that there was around $100,000 worth of alcohol on the show and that producers encouraged all the contestants to partake. Seiter added that producers also create drama by framing contestants.

“They take a piece of clothing from someone else and set it up to frame another cast member even though it was a producer,” Seiter explained. “Little things like that to create drama. It’s non-stop action. At the end of the day, the bottom line is viewership.”

Seiter then revealed that producers forced him to strip in front of the camera, even though he didn’t want to do it. He claims that several producers pressured him into shedding his clothes by telling him it would get him far into the season. Seiter was eliminated after the first night of filming.

The shocking allegations come after production was suspended over Jackson and Olympios’ poolside drama. According to E! News, Jackson hooked up with Olympios in a pool while the cameras were running. The intimate moment made producers uncomfortable and Olympios now claims that she doesn’t remember much from that night because she was too drunk.

After an investigation, Warner Bros. found that no sexual assault took place and production resumed, although it is rumored that new rules are now in place.

Bachelor in Paradise is still scheduled to premiere later this summer.