‘Bachelor’ Breakup: Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi End Engagement

Well, that was a short ride for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi. Just five months after revealing their engagement, the Bachelor couple has called it quits. For many fans of Bachelor Nation, this split comes as no surprise but it’s still sad to see them separate.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Nick and Vanessa shared with E! News in a statement.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Bachelor In Paradise gave me so many things.. great friends, a tan, the opportunity to talk favorite books with Josh Murray, the chance to be The Bachelor, love, and this t-shit that was gifted to me after the show which I wear at least 3 times a week. #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

It turns out that distance did not make the heart grow fonder for the latest Bachelor couple to split. Nick Viall explained that he never was able to get back to Montreal to even visit with Vanessa Grimaldi outside of the show.

Instead, Grimaldi has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles in order for her to get closer to Nick. Earlier this summer during an interview with E! News, Nick even said that they planned to continue hanging out in LA.

Wedding season 💁🏼💁🏻‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

With Nick in Los Angeles and Vanessa still living in Canada, their love connection was going to take a lot of work and possibly even for one of them to relocate to a whole different country. The pair said previously that they weren’t in a rush to get married to each other and were taking things slowly as they continued to build the relationship.

Part of the problem seems to be that neither of them really wanted to move to be with the other. That sounds like something they should have discussed in depth before that final rose ceremony.

Nick Viall appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor In Paradise before he finally got to head his own season of The Bachelor. While most fans figured that the fourth time might be the charm, it looks like Bachelor fans will probably be seeing more as Nick continues to look for love.