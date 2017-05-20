‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins “Sad, Mourning And Empty” After Losing The Love Of His Life

The former Bachelor has decided to reveal many unexpected secrets about his relationship. Recently, the man admitted that he is “feeling empty” after splitting with Lauren Bushnell.

Now that Lauren if out of his life, everything has changed for the worst for the 27 years old reality TV star.

“You know, as I talk to you now, it’s still very fresh. It still sits, I mean it’s still the largest part of my life,” Higgins said during a podcast, adding that it was very difficult for him to say “goodbye” to someone he’s spent so much time with and who you believe is the one.

Higgins also claims that Lauren left him high and dry when she took all of the furniture from the Denver home they once shared!

It may be difficult without furniture, but the star admitted that it’s even harder going home and not finding her there.

“My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty.”

As fans may already know, the couple were having problems in the months leading to their breakup.

In the end, the rumors about their failing relationship added to the issues and they ended up splitting.

Higgins said they both felt the happiness at the beginning of the relationship was slowly but surely slipping away, and they were fighting to bring it back, but it just didn’t work.

The man also added that he hoped this break would help him move on from the failed romance.

“I know from past experiences of any type of brokenness, or any type of tough pain — if it’s a death, if it’s a breakup, if its a loss of a job — often times those situations can turn out to be a beautiful thing,” he said, encouraging himself.

However, the former bachelor admitted that for now, he is “sad, I’m a little confused, a little lost, but I’m doing alright.”

