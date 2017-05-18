Bachelor Alumni Becca Tilley And Robert Graham Break-Up!

Becca Tilley and Robert Graham from the Bachelor Nation have officially called it quits. There haven’t been any more details regarding their split as of yet, but neither of them has confirmed or denied the news.

The couple first started seeing each other last year, and they seemed to be pretty in love with one another.

They frequently shared photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Fans that have looked at their Instagram accounts commented on how good looking of a couple they were, and they certainly seemed into each other.

Tilly was on the Chris Soules version of the Bachelor and also the Ben Higgins’ season of the Bachelor, in comparison to Graham sho was on the Bachelorette for Desiree Hartsock.

In 2015, Tilly was known for being the self-proclaimed virgin who said she wanted to wait until marriage to hook up with a guy for the first time.

The couple had gone to Coachella Festival together recently and were spotted hanging out in the grass.

In an interview with US Weekly last year, the star said their relationship was “fun, ” and they had been “friends for a long time.”

It was a natural progression for the couple, and he was always patient with her which she appreciated.

She went on to say she needs someone who can be patient and is “willing to deal with (her).”

At least she can admit that she is hard to manage!

People confirmed last week that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell broke up as well. It doesn’t seem like people from the Bachelor and the Bachelorette series can keep it together! The weather is getting more beautiful every day, so maybe it has something to do with the fact that summer is coming!