Baby Heiress Might Get A Sibling Soon — T.I. And Tiny Got Back Together For Baby Number 8

A baby, that is the reason why Tiny and T.I. have decided to call off the divorce.

After almost one year of mudslinging in the media, on VH1 and social media, the power couple waved their white flags and got back together.

Enamored with their precious baby girl — Heiress — Tiny and the rapper are eager to have lucky number 8.

Several media outlets are reporting that since rekindling the flames of love and moving back to their marital home, the sex has been amazing.

The ATL star is in love with his wife’s new toned body and cannot get enough of it.

The Xscape singer, who knew that she was competing with the curvy side chick, Bernice Burgos, got even over the summer by hiring a hot trainer who made sure she was “tight” in all the right places.

She purchased sexy lingerie, played smooth R&B baby making music from R. Kelly, Joe, and Babyface and thus far it is working like a charm and T.I. is begging for more.

A source close to the lovebirds claimed: “T.I. is feeling Tiny’s sexy curves, so he gave her his credit card and told her to go on a shopping spree for new lingerie. Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body.’ While her friends were telling her to get sexy for revenge, her plan was just the opposite. She wanted to lock in T.I. again, and thanks to all her body makeover it worked. She is feeling hotter than ever, and her sex life with T.I. is super juicy. It is better than ever!”

The insider went on to say: “Tiny has been rocking the new lingerie, and they have been having more fun together than ever. But what T.I. finds most sexy about Tiny what a great mother she is. He is trying to get Tiny pregnant again to seal the deal. He loves his family and wants as many kids as possible. He is far from over with being a father, and thinks Tiny is a sexy MILF.”

Advertisement

Seeing how adorable, smart, and independent baby Heiress is, one can understand why they would love another one.