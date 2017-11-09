Baby Heiress Harris Has A Pricey Outfit In Newly Released Photos — T.I. And Tiny Fans Cannot Handle All That Cuteness

It was established in the past that baby Heiress Harris is the real star in the family.

Now fans of T.I. and Tiny are discovering that she is also a little fashionista in the making.

Via her Instagram page, Tiny shared a series of pictures of little Heiress where she is showing off her fashion game dressed in Gucci from head-to-toe.

In one of the pictures, the toddler is wearing a navy blue sweater priced at $210 with a detailed collar that featured red, white and navy blue along with a cute bow.

She has on matching joggings valued at $130 and fancy sneakers from the Italian luxury brand for $330.

In the photos, little Heiress is also sporting red bows, adorable pigtails, and beautiful curls on the front.

In one of the pictures, the child is sitting on a car while in another she is on the steps of her home playing with a device.

Needless to say that fans of the power couple love the images.

Many stated the obvious that Heiress is very beautiful while others applauded the pair for raising a well-mannered child.

And a few wanted to know where can they purchase the identical outfit for their own children or grandchildren.

A fan, who loved the picture, said: “You liked my comment, so I just try again and say, girl, i love you and your cute ass family, being an only child I’ve always wanted a big loving, inclusive family just like yours, you guys are my goals!!!She looks like her mom & dad; she is so gorgeous.”

Another commenter told Tiny she picked a pretty outfit and added: “If this isn’t the cutest little girl. You did your thang with that outfit @majorgirl.She so beautiful.Omg, look at this precious lil face she is too cute.”

A third person wanted to know if Tiny and T.I. will have another baby.

The supporter asked: “Her sauce runneth over as he would probably say…too cute.She’s so precious growing up so fast.Very cute…can’t wait to see it lucky is a boy or girl. Congrats to you both @troubleman31 & @majorgirl.”

There is a possibility that Heiress will be the face of her mother’s upcoming company.

In a recent interview, Tiny revealed her plans to lunch a company that will focus solely on children’s products like her BFF, Kandi Burruss, has successfully done with Raising Ace.

The petite star explained that she will be selling organic skin and hair products that she uses on Heiress.