Baby Heiress Harris Breaks The Internet With Cute Hairstyle — Photos Have T.I. And Tiny’s Fans Smiling

Baby Heiress Harris has a new adorable hairstyle and her parents — Tiny and husband T.I. — are thrilled to share the pictures with their adoring fans.

A few hours ago, on her official social media accounts, Heiress showed off her fun hairstyle which consists of beautiful braids and cute hair jewelry.

Tiny and T.I.’s daughter is wearing a fun little peach and white outfit.

Tiny makes an appearance in the photo, but her face is not visible.

The couple, who runs the account, captioned the image: “Thank you for doing my cute braids @jazzybraidzatl!”

Supporters found Heiress cute as a button and made sure to let her know.

One person said: “Omg, little tiny princess, I love this hairstyle soo cute. Soooo cute and sparkly.”

Another stated: “She too pretty Tiny I just adore U, and your family and heiress is my everything.”

#TI and #Tinyharris daughter #heiressharris is so friggin cute😍 she looks just like mama -Camille💁🏾 A post shared by Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblastx) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

In related Harris family news, Bernice Burgos is still around trying to cause drama.

It has been months since T.I. dumped Miss Burgos and hit the pause button on the divorce procedures with Tiny, but that does not mean the Instagram model has moved on.

According to the latest rumors, the curvy fitness fanatic finds that life “sucks” without T.I. because he used to treat her well.

The ATL rapper also showed love to her two daughters by inviting them to his concerts and paid for their lavish vacations.

A friend of Miss Burgos claimed that she spends hours lurking on Tiny’s page to check her flawless fashion posts and adorable pictures of her family vacation.

In short, Burgos is jealous of what Tiny has managed to build with her husband.

A source said: “Bernice is a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her, but she just isn’t that interested. She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he is everything she is looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He is the kind of man who knows he is a boss and doesn’t have to remind you all the time.”

The person added: “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise.It is like she is obsessed with him. She is constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s. She just can’t quit him. Bernice says that she is never felt like this about any man. From the minute they first met, the was this insanely passionate connection, and that is something you do not give up on.”

What are your thoughts on Heiress’ new hairdo?