Baby Heiress’ Cute Pictures Are Big With T.I. And Tiny’s Fans

Baby Heiress is getting big, and proud mama Tiny is more than happy to show her off to the loving fans.

Wednesday, T.I.’s wife took to Instagram, and she unveiled a few pictures taken in her Atlanta mansion with her youngest child.

The photos revealed the Xscape singer in a tight denim outfit and cute sunglasses.

As for Heiress, she looked adorable in a pink top and green pants.

The reality star captioned the photos: “Enjoying the day with my #heirbear while rocking this cute lil fit from @fashionnova!! Love it!”

There is a possibility that supporters of the power couple will see one-year-old Heiress, Clifford “King,” 13, Major, 9, and their siblings grow up in front of the camera after all.

The pair’s last reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which used to air on VH1 was canceled last spring.

And according to the latest rumors, the Harris clan will be back on TV with a new series.

A source said: “They want to return to reality TV with a new show and have it based around how they are dealing with getting back together as a family. They wanted it to be different from their last show and focused solely on them getting back together, maybe even with a vow renewal at the end of it. They are working on making it happen and pitching their ideas to VH1 already!”

The person went on to say that Tiny and the rapper are planning to return to the little screen because they are more united than ever.

The chatty family friend claimed: “The couple also shares a strong sense of family values which was made clear to both of them as they continue to talk about their relationship in and out of the therapist’s office.”

According to the pal, the ATL actor has proven to Tiny that he is done with Bernice Burgos and she believes him.

The insider continued with: “On top of all the hard work T.I. has done to overcome all of the mistakes he has made in their relationship, the one thing that keeps drawing him to Tiny is their explosive chemistry in the bedroom.”

This family is ready to conquer it all in the industry.