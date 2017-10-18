Baby Heiress And Brother Major Harris Make T.I. And Tiny Fans Happy With Cute Video

Power couple Tiny and husband T.I. are raising a group of tight knighted children.

The reality stars often share cute pictures and videos of their kids goofing around, being responsible, and hitting important milestones.

This week, the petite singer posted a clip where Heiress and Major Harris are eating what appears to be breakfast.

The brother and sister were enjoying toasts with butter when baby Heiress decided to stick her fork in her brother’s plate.

Major was not letting his little sister get away with his food. He told her: “Heiress your plate is over here.”

Tiny, who is filming the funny scene, can be heard laughing as she watches her children figure things out.

T.I.’s wife captioned the photo: “My two babies are slick twins! Mama’s baby boy @majorpharris & my Babygirl @heiressdharris God has been good to me.”

The precious moment between Major and baby Heiress was liked by many.

One person said: “Those babies are a blessing. So smart and adorable.She just had her yesterday she growing up so fast.Major should’ve known she was not gonna listen to him lol.”

Another claimed: “He is such a special chosen one. That boy is an old soul n has been here before. I always think that when I see him or hear him whether it is his mannerisms or he is talking. Major is anointed, I am telling y’all! Smarter than half of us! Reminds me of my daughter his age! Wise beyond their years, Chile!”

A third fan revealed: “You all the way just beautiful. Wow, they really are!! Love it. She looks more like domani too me.”

Twin 1 and Twin 2! 👫 A post shared by Major Harris (@majorpharris) on Dec 1, 2016 at 5:33am PST

Tiny is busy focusing on her family and career and while her former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes fumes over the fact that she was fired for the Xscape tour.

A source said: “NeNe is putting on a brave face, but she is not coping well right now. NeNe is really good at dealing it out, but she is not good at taking it. Right now NeNe feels she is coming under fire from all angles, and that everyone is ganging up on her.”

The person added: “NeNe thinks Kandi and Tiny totally overreacted by firing her, and that they are just trying to get some publicity at her expense. But that is the thing with NeNe, she constantly feels that she is the victim, and she never really takes full responsibility for her actions.”

Were Tiny and the Xscape ladies wrong to dump Leakes?