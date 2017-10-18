Baby Heiress And Brother Major Harris Make T.I. And Tiny Fans Happy With Cute Video

Power couple Tiny and husband T.I. are raising a group of tight knighted children.
The reality stars often share cute pictures and videos of their kids goofing around, being responsible, and hitting important milestones.
This week, the petite singer posted a clip where Heiress and Major Harris are eating what appears to be breakfast.
The brother and sister were enjoying toasts with butter when baby Heiress decided to stick her fork in her brother’s plate.
Major was not letting his little sister get away with his food. He told her: “Heiress your plate is over here.”
Tiny, who is filming the funny scene, can be heard laughing as she watches her children figure things out.
T.I.’s wife captioned the photo: “My two babies are slick twins! Mama’s baby boy @majorpharris & my Babygirl @heiressdharris God has been good to me.”
The precious moment between Major and baby Heiress was liked by many.
One person said: “Those babies are a blessing. So smart and adorable.She just had her yesterday she growing up so fast.Major should’ve known she was not gonna listen to him lol.”
Another claimed: “He is such a special chosen one. That boy is an old soul n has been here before. I always think that when I see him or hear him whether it is his mannerisms or he is talking. Major is anointed, I am telling y’all! Smarter than half of us! Reminds me of my daughter his age! Wise beyond their years, Chile!”
A third fan revealed: “You all the way just beautiful. Wow, they really are!! Love it. She looks more like domani too me.”
Tiny is busy focusing on her family and career and while her former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes fumes over the fact that she was fired for the Xscape tour.
A source said: “NeNe is putting on a brave face, but she is not coping well right now. NeNe is really good at dealing it out, but she is not good at taking it. Right now NeNe feels she is coming under fire from all angles, and that everyone is ganging up on her.”
The person added: “NeNe thinks Kandi and Tiny totally overreacted by firing her, and that they are just trying to get some publicity at her expense. But that is the thing with NeNe, she constantly feels that she is the victim, and she never really takes full responsibility for her actions.”
Were Tiny and the Xscape ladies wrong to dump Leakes?
Nene needs to take responsibility for the words that came out of her mouth. No one should ever wish someone to be raped, Nene should have known better. you wanted to breaking the comedy world, it is brutal and it showed that you were not seasoned to handle hecklers. If you were a real comedian you would have been able to turn that heckler into the joke, but you went off the chart with your comment. As far as Tiny and Kandi, then do not need that negativity around their concert. Also Kandi and the girls just went through that messed with Frick and Frack over drugging and raping and just total out right lied. So I am sure their have your back understood year sorry, but you must understand you have to take ownership for your actions and the fallout that it is creating. No one needs any negativity around them and that would take away from their show,. So you are the one that needs to take a chill pill get some counseling and be humble. You went to far. Also with all of the talk going on in Hollywood and other countless people coming forward about being raped and abused what is it you cannot comprehend. Not about you put yourself in check, boo boo. You were one of my favorites, but lately your head cannot even get through the door. Rich or not stop being a beach. If I was you I would reach out to that person in Oakland personally and make my humble apology. Your breakdown because you are going to miss all that going that is going out the door that is what you are sorry about. Girl put god and others before you and pray that this blows over. Just do the right thing and god will smile upon you. God does not like ugly One and you have been ugly for some time. Getting in a fight with Kim”s daughter. If the tables were turned and someone were coming for your boys, I think you will behave the same way as Kim. It is so sad to see how this show has changed you for not the good but the bad. Everyone can make coin, it is plenty for all to go around. I wish these shows would show all yo ladies getting along and not being so petty. What happen to girl power.