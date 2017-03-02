Baby Dream Means the World to Rob Kardashian, Making Him “So Happy”

Rob Kardashian may be done with Blac Chyna, but his daughter Dream means everything to him, as proven by the images the 29-years old television celebrity posted this Wednesday on Instagram, saying that Dream makes him “so happy.”

Rob seemed to be mesmerized by his daughter and made it clear to his fans when he shared a caption of himself with Dream on Instagram.

He also revealed that he literally can’t get enough of his little girl and that he never felt this happy in his life.

But what are Rob’s plans for his daughter now that he and Blac Chyna called it quits again?

His entire universe seems to evolve near Dream, so it’s hard to imagine how he will react if his daughter is taken away.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Rob and Chyna got engaged last year in April, but numerous fights got them to cancel their wedding plans. Rumors say that the 28-years old star is fed up with Rob’s emotional state and thinks he is way too depressed and has terrible issues. With Rob’s insecurities always on the line, Chyna feels she can’t start a family with her daughter’s father.

Meanwhile, Rob’s having more and more family time since the breakup. However, he did spend some time on Monday with Dream, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, as seen on Kim’s Snapchat.

On March 12, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will return for its 13th season. With all the drama involving Kim, Rob, and even Khloe, it’s interesting to see how their lives work out for one of the most famous families in the United States.

But one thing is for sure – Rob Kardashian’s life seems to be meaningless without his most precious treasure – his daughter Dream.