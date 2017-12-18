Azealia Banks Threatens To Sue Remy Ma Following Female Rappers Feud – Remy Ma Could Be Jailed Again For At Least Year

It looks that things are really escalating between Azealia Banks and Remy Ma. Their recent feud over female rappers is about to escalate into a messy legal fight.

Last week these two threw shades at each other all day long, and Azealia took to her Instagram Stories and she claimed that she might sue Remy Ma for exposing an alleged message where Azealia had sent her some pics of her intimate parts.

Azealia Banks is tryna sue Remy Ma and get her locked up for “revenge porn”. pic.twitter.com/BjQ4WHorOO — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 16, 2017

‘Just realizing that I can sue Remy Ma for trying to paint me in a false light,’ she said.

‘Those pictures were not of my vagina, yet she showed them to the world trying to say it was. I responded to something she said publicly, and her response was making a private conversation between the two of us public.’

Azealia continued, and she even suggested that Remy violated the revenge porn law and as a result, she could end up in jail for at least a year. She said that if Remy Ma is still on parole, this means that things could get incredibly messy.

Remy Ma did not respond to Azealia’s threats just yet, so we still have to wait a bit longer and see what will happen.

Their feud started when Remy spoke about female rap during a recent interview that took place earlier this month. She compared the female rap scene to nothing more and nothing less than tumbleweeds.

Azealia didn’t quite like her statement and she slammed her, calling her a ‘confused Nicki Minaj.’ After that, Remy fired back, and that’s when she posted a few screenshots of their messages including a text where Azealia was complaining about the way that her vagina was looking with explicit pics attached. Ouch!