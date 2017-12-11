Azealia Banks Slammed Remy Ma For Stating That Female Rap Is ‘Nothing But Tumbleweeds’

Azealia Banks has sparked a feud with her fellow rapper Remy Ma. The latter’s remarks about the status of female rap and hip-hop women were said during an interview with Ebro in the Morning.
Ahem…. let me rephrase … Remy … you absolutely must step your shit up. The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap shit and it's 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you've been home. It is not 2000… battle rapping is dead. Gun clapping is not chic .. you are struggling to keep up with the rest of female rap and it's time you seriously leave the nicki minaj subs and disses at home. No more auntie antics in 2018… for arts' sake……
‘When I came home [from jail] it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists in rap are concerned,’ stated Remy.
Azealia felt offended by all this, and she posted on her Instagram account a message in which she was slamming Remy.
She called her ‘a confused Nicki Minaj stan.’ She also posted a screenshot of the quote, and she later edited it.
The edited caption showed Azealia further dissing Remy by saying that the music ‘you have been releasing is some serious old head rap s**t, and it’s 100 percent unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you were home.’
She was not over yet. She continued saying that Remy was ‘struggling to keep up with the rest of female rap.’
She also stated that it was time for her to ‘seriously leave the Nicki Minaj subs and disses at home. No more auntie antics in 2018 for arts’ sake.’
Unfortunately, it seems that Remy had already read her caption before she got the chance to edit it and she immediately posted on her Instagram account a few alleged text messages coming from Azealia.
Surprisingly, one of these screenshots showed the way in which Azealia was slamming Nicki Minaj. She referred how Nicki wears spandex as an outfit saying that she has no idea why she is so impressed.
Remy posted in the caption the following words: ‘DON’T F****N CHANGE YA CAPTION NOW! I have a year and a half more of you stalking me, hating on your new fave and getting ignored. I’m officially airing out ALL all of you chicks that were on MY line heavy when I touched down.’
After that, she deleted the caption without an apparent reason so we can’t tell you what went through her mind for doing so.
Azealia responded to that post by sharing her thoughts about the issue on her Instagram Stories. Remy still has to comment something on their feud and she’ll probably do it sooner than we expect.
