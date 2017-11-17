Ayesha Curry Opens Up About Being A Super “Passionate” NBA Fan

As the wife of one of the most talked about and talented NBA players in the league, Ayesha Curry is used to the game of basketball. Even before becoming Mrs. Curry, she grew up around it.

But what’s more is that she really loves it. So much so that she’s gotten criticised for how vocal she comes out in support of Steph and the Golden State Warriors.

She says she’s “such a fan” of the game that she can’t help getting just as worked up and passionate about the games and calls and shots as any other really dedicated fan would. But as the wife of the MVP, she’s obviously looked at and judged much differently than the standard fan. She knows that she’s very passionate and that sometimes it can be read incorrectly by some.

The brand new Cover Girl star has an impressive pedigree of her own. With a successful cooking show and cookbook, she surely knows her way around the kitchen. She’s also the mother of two little girls Riley and Ryan.

With their very different and busy schedules, one thing that she feels very strongly amount is them all sitting down to have family dinner together as often as possible.

“That is something we always do. Obviously, days like today that’s not gonna happen, but as often as we can we sit around the table, that’s my number one motto. I feel like it’s something that’s being lost in today’s society, that family meal around the table.”

The Currys feel very strongly about family and togetherness. Spending that time is of the utmost importance. You can clearly see that with how the entire extended family has readily been in attendance for many of the playoff games Steph has played. His father, Dell Curry, famously played for a number of teams when he was in the league in his day.

Basketball runs in the family and it looks like that love and bond was always in Ayesha, even before she married Steph.