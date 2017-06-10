Ayesha Curry And Her Husband Stephen’s Mother Sonya Take Different Approach During This Year’s NBA Finals

Ayesha Curry is not making much noise this year during the playoffs, despite the fact that her husband, Stephen, and his team, the Golden State Warriors, are playing some of the best games in modern NBA history.

Stephen’s mother, Sonya Curry, who also has a lot of fans online, was seen celebrating after Game 3’s win with Wanda Durant on Wednesday. Kevin is one of the best players in the 2017 NBA Finals.

MAMA CURRY AND MAMA DURANT ARE HYPE A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Despite losing in a big way Friday night, the Warriors are still leading the series 3-1, and many experts believe that they will probably take the big prize home in the next two games.

Ayesha, who grabbed a lot of headlines last year when the team lost in the Finals, is doing things differently this time around.

💐💐💐 (📸 @createdbyjazmiyagi ) A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

The beautiful mother of two and the former model remains her husband’s biggest supporter. She opted to stay low-key in order not to cause any distraction as the team gets closer to making history again.

An insider with a lot of knowledge of the situation shared: “Ayesha has been incredibly quiet during the playoffs and the finals. She took a lot of abuse when she went off on the refs and Cavs fans during the 2016 finals. This year she was determined to be chill and let Steph and the Warriors play do all the talking. She has been supporting Steph lovingly and quietly.”

Moreover, the Canadian-American actress has more things going on this year, and she knows that the team is motivated to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing strangely in 2016.

The source added: “Not to mention she has got a lot on her own plate with her cooking show!. She loves how the Warriors are taking care of business and feels no need to say a thing.”

We can always count on Sonya to keep the heat coming after the big wins.