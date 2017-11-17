FREE NEWSLETTER
Awkward Paternity Scandal! Offset Admits He Fathered Third Love Child Just A Few Days Before Proposing To Cardi B!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/17/2017
As Offset was planning to pop the big question to girlfriend Cardi B, he was also caught in an ugly custody war! As if that was not bad enough, the Migos star has now also admitted that he is, indeed the dad!

According to official documents, 25-year-old Offset was taken to court back in August after a woman named Justine Watson claimed the rapper is the father of her 7-year-old son, Jordan.

The performer, however, had never taken a DNA test to prove the paternity.

She stated that Offset had only provided ‘sporadic financial assistance,’ but never actually contributed to other things such as education, medical expenses and extracurricular activities of the child.

After a quick Google search, the woman learned the man’s net worth was somewhere around $9 million, and so she decided to request retroactive child support as well as $15,000 in legal fees!

As shocking as the case may sound, Offset came clean in October, admitting that he is indeed the father.

That is around the time he also proposed to Cardi B!

Offset admitted to having fathered the boy but claimed he was never a deadbeat dad and that he provided for him since the day he was born!

And while he agreed the child support is something that needs more consideration, he refused to pay the $15k in lawyer fees.

The rapper reportedly requested the kid’s last name to be changed to his – Cephus, and apparently wants to join both physical and legal custody of Jordan.

Offset is also father to two other kids with different women.

One of them, Oriel Jamie, decided to slam the man after he proposed to Cardi B.

‘Congrats to [Offset] and his stepmother…whom he had yet to meet. Hopefully, he at least gets an invite to the wedding,’ she wrote on Instagram.

Do you think it will be awkward if his children and their moms will be present at the wedding with Cardi B? What is your opinion on this paternity drama?

