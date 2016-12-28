Avril Lavigne Talks New Album and Lime Disease

Avril Lavigne is back and ready to rock!

The singer will come out of her hiatus and focus more on her music in the upcoming new year.

It’s been almost three years since Avril came out with anything noteworthy and now she is ready to release a new studio album.

On Monday she shared the news on her Instagram, saying she’s been working on her studio album for a while and that it’s almost done, to the delight of her fans. The album is planned to drop in 2017 and it will be the first full-length album she put out ever since “Complicated”, which was published in late 2013.

In the same post, Avril also talked about Lyme Disease and how she’s been holding up.

“Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally, I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne Foundation.”

“I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” Lavigne continued. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you!”

Her last single was “Fly” and she performed it at the 2015 special Olympics.

“I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

After being diagnosed with Lyme Disease about a year and a half ago, the singer is finally able to return to a normal life and she deserves a great 2017. At the time she posted about her health state: “I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t move. I thought I was dying.”