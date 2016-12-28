Avril lavigne Ready To Get Back To Work

After two years of absence, Avril Lavigne announced that she will return in work in 2017. Weakened by Lyme disease, the Canadian singer had to withdraw from the music industry.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Lavigne wanted to thank her fans for their “patience” during her forced break. She took the opportunity to announce the imminent release of a new album.

“Hello everybody! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience and support during my battle with Lyme disease in the last two years. It is not only a difficult battle, but it is also very illuminating. It will be reflected in my new music, in my artistic processes, in my life and on a personal level,” she wrote in her social media accounts.

Lavigne said she will will bring awareness to the rare disease.

“It will always be a priority to fight and raise awareness of Lyme disease with the Avril Lavigne Foundation,” the singer added.

“I really look forward to opening up to you and letting you discover my new songs. It will be an amazing 2017!” wrote complicated singer on Instagram.

Lyme disease is caused by bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. The infection is spread through the bite from a blacklegged tick.

According to the CDC, symptoms can include chronic pain and fatigue.

Advertisement

All of us here at Celebrity Insider are excited that the Canadian singer is finally feeling better and back to making music.