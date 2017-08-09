Avril Lavigne Is Doing Great, Moving Toward A Romance With Music Producer J.R. Rotem

Things are going great for Avril Lavigne. Now, after more than two years after the star went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis, a source talks about her health, music career and her personal life.

‘Avril is in a really good place right now,’ the insider shares. ‘Her recovery has been going well, and she’s been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising.’

Great being able to find @slimsecrets when I'm traveling/busy working – it's key to have healthy, tasty snacks on hand #slimsecrets #ad A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

This chronic condition left her bedridden for five months and sidelined her professional activity until last December when she announced her sixth studio album.

The good news is that the new music from the singer is now closer than ever.

It looks like she will release new music by the end of this year, because the process was a bit slow due to all of her problems, according to the source.

The singer drew inspiration from her personal experiences related to Lyme disease in 2015 and her divorce from Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger.

‘She writes her own material, and she’s been through a lot with her marriage and her illness,’ the insider explains. ‘She has a lot to say.’

She also has a new man in her life, and we learned that he is the music producer J.R. Rotem.

They were photographed holding hands while out in Los Angeles Monday evening, and according to a source, things are moving toward a romantic relationship.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day! #MemorialDay #AbbeyDawn A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on May 29, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

‘J.R. is a producer she’s been working with,’ the source says, describing the Israeli-American music man as successful and sober.

‘He’s respected in the industry. Lately, they’ve started hanging out socially, and there’s chemistry there. They’re both so passionate about music.’

Advertisement

They have been seen out a few times by now, and it looks like they are headed towards a romantic direction. We’re also very excited about her future and we can’t wait to hear her new music.