Avril Lavigne Expresses Her Gratitude Towards Fans And Updates On Her Upcoming Album

Yesterday, the beloved singer took to social media to express her gratitude for the unending support she’s always received from fans everywhere and also made an update on her upcoming brand new album. ‘I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It has been a long recovery, and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!’ she posted.

She went on to say that fans deserve for Avril to give her all in order to release quality content that will most likely be out sooner than expected.

Also that same day, she posted a pic in the studio with Zane Carney.

Zane and I today recording. Been through a lot together and making music is a part of the #healing. Love you Zane. @zanecarney @jrotem A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

As fans remember, back in 2014, Avril was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Since then, she has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, although she has been updating fans on her health issues and recovery process from time to time.

At the end of 2016, the singer finally announced that she was ready to release a new album.

The last LP she released was back in 2013.

The production on her sixth studio album started in May when Avril also shared a photo showing herself sitting at a piano.

Advertisement

Are you excited to listen to Avril’s new music?