Avril Lavigne Died In 2003 And Conspiracy Theorists Know All About It!

Avril Lavigne found her popularity in the early 2000s. The artist totally won her fans over with iconic songs like Complicated and Girlfriend as well as with her unique fashion and style that seemed to follow no rules.

And like many other celebrities, Lavigne found herself to be the target of speculations and rumors.

Perhaps the most popular conspiracy theory about the Canadian artist, which has recently resurfaced, is the one that Avril Lavigne is in fact dead!

It is rumored that she died in 2003 and had been replaced by a look alike.

The conspiracy started to gain attention again recently after a social media user tweeted:

avril lavigne is dead & was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread pic.twitter.com/9eearQ2rte — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

That is all conspiracy theorists needed to try and find more evidence to support the idea that Avril Lavigne we see today is in fact not Avril Lavigne.

The reasoning is that it all started soon after the star debuted in the signing industry.

Avril Lavigne was just 18 and the time, and she was struggling with the attention, so she and her managing team found a look-alike to replace her whenever needed.

so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look alike on the right) pic.twitter.com/wNSrDVh09i — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

It turns out that the doppelganger’s name is Melissa Vandella “and they quickly became best friends.”

According to conspiracy theorists, Avril even took Melissa in the recording studio and taught her to sing like her.

Avril always wore pants on red carpets. The dresses started late 2003. Melissa (bottom) loves the attention but Avril (top) clearly doesn't. pic.twitter.com/rPtIbzsqpH — goth princess (@angeldelemuerte) May 14, 2017

@givenchyass Okay so I was looking at these and the corners of their eyes are shaped differently and now I'm geeking pic.twitter.com/ag2G37NsSt — A (@ashlynnktigner) May 14, 2017

@givenchyass avrils old handwriting vs a latest tweet 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/1cwBbgSBfy — the sweetest heart (@privatelaprip) May 14, 2017

The theorists think the real Avril committed suicide after her beloved grandfather’s death.

then all of a sudden in 2007, "avril" (melissa) released the best damn thing and she had a new look and a new style (avril 2004, avril 2007) pic.twitter.com/CuWn8YcNke — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

In addition, they also alleged that Melissa has different birthmarks than Avril and that “Avril” got very nervous when asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview.

The main idea is that after Avril’s alleged death, the company wanted to keep cashing in and got Melissa to become Avril full time.

What do you think about the theory? Tell us by leaving a comment down below!