Music

Avril Lavigne Died In 2003 And Conspiracy Theorists Know All About It!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/15/2017
avril lavigne conspiracy theorySource: zimbio.com

Avril Lavigne found her popularity in the early 2000s. The artist totally won her fans over with iconic songs like Complicated and Girlfriend as well as with her unique fashion and style that seemed to follow no rules.

And like many other celebrities, Lavigne found herself to be the target of speculations and rumors.

Perhaps the most popular conspiracy theory about the Canadian artist, which has recently resurfaced, is the one that Avril Lavigne is in fact dead!

It is rumored that she died in 2003 and had been replaced by a look alike.

The conspiracy started to gain attention again recently after a social media user tweeted:

That is all conspiracy theorists needed to try and find more evidence to support the idea that Avril Lavigne we see today is in fact not Avril Lavigne.

The reasoning is that it all started soon after the star debuted in the signing industry.

Avril Lavigne was just 18 and the time, and she was struggling with the attention, so she and her managing team found a look-alike to replace her whenever needed.

It turns out that the doppelganger’s name is Melissa Vandella “and they quickly became best friends.”

According to conspiracy theorists, Avril even took Melissa in the recording studio and taught her to sing like her.

The theorists think the real Avril committed suicide after her beloved grandfather’s death.

In addition, they also alleged that Melissa has different birthmarks than Avril and that “Avril” got very nervous when asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview.

The main idea is that after Avril’s alleged death, the company wanted to keep cashing in and got Melissa to become Avril full time.

What do you think about the theory? Tell us by leaving a comment down below!

