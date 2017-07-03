‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Could Be Robert Downey Jr.’s Last Film Reprising His Role As Iron Man!

Robert Downey Jr. has suggested that this could be his last Iron Man film! The popular Hollywood actor will appear as his famous character for the eighth time this summer in Avengers: Infinity War and that could be the last movie we’ll ever see Iron Man ever!

During an interview, the star said: ‘It is this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop.’ But to me, it is always about people and opportunities, like the Russos, who I adore.’

Obviously, both fans and critics think Robert Downey Jr. is the perfect man for the role and that no one could have done a better job.

They believe he was born to play the part that he first introduced back in 2008.

Ever since then, the actor has made hundreds of millions at the box-office playing the beloved character.

The actor explained that even though people always say he fits the role really well, he feels like he has to start over every time he reprises the role even though he at least has a solid grasp of the character now after so many years.

Robert Downey Jr. then went on to state that he does not want to ruin everything for the last six or seven movies which is why he is thinking of ‘hanging up his jersey’ before it becomes embarrassing.

Advertisement

Do you think the actor is ready to move on from his role as Iron Man after this one last film?