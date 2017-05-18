Autopsy Reveals That Chris Cornell Hanged Himself!

The sad news of Chris Cornell’s death has shaken the musical industry and the fans of the genre. The Soundgarden frontman tragically passed away at the age of only 52, and now, his death has been ruled as a suicide by hanging.

According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, the COD was ruled to be hanging, but a full autopsy report is yet to be completed and made official.

“The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”

As mourning fans certainly already know, the Soundgarden star was shockingly found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, early this morning, May 18.

His death was unexpected and therefore shocking to all of his and the band’s followers.

Natural death was immediately ruled out as early reports claimed Chris Cornell’s corpse was found with a band around his neck, which immediately suggested that he may have killed himself.

Staffers and well as fans that were present at Cornell’s last concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday night have come out and stated that there were no signs the star had any intentions of ending his life.

Nothing could have predicted the man’s radical decision to commit suicide.

His behavior seemed unchanged in the days leading to his suicide, so the gesture was even the more shocking.

The grunge rock pioneer will certainly be missed by the fans of the genre and by lovers of music in general.

Rest in peace, Chris Cornell! You will never be forgotten.