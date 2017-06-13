‘Autopsy’ Reveals Comedian Bernie Mac’s Real Cause Of Death!

Fans have been wondering for the longest time if the beloved comedian’s passing was caused by drugs. During a new episode of Autopsy, a lot more hints regarding the real cause of death were revealed. Renounced medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter was the one who investigated the beloved ’90s comedian Bernie Mac’s death that took place under mysterious circumstances.

Autopsy is a show in which various medical professionals focus on celebrity autopsies in order to try and find new clues regarding their ambiguous deaths.

The doctors do their best to uncover the true cause of death in of stars who dies under suspicious or unsure circumstances.

Now, the show has started the death investigation of one of the most iconic American stand-up comedians – Bernie Mac.

As fans of the comedian may already be aware, the man started his career as a poor but funny man on the streets of Chicago.

At the time he used to perform in various comedy clubs around the city, and after one such performance, he was picked to star in Def Comedy Jam.

The role led to his big success and Hollywood fame.

Back in 2008 when Mac was at the peak of his career, the 50-year-old was hospitalized after a case of pneumonia.

Shockingly enough, three weeks later the comedian passed away while in intensive care.

Now, the show has decided to uncover the real reason why Bernie Mac lost his life so suddenly.

Were drugs the main cause of death? All of the answers will b revealed on Autopsy: Bernie Mac.

The episode is set to air Saturday, June 17, at 9 ET/PT.

Will you watch it? Do you think drugs had anything to do with the mystery death of the famous comedian?