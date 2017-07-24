Austyn Forsyth Admits To Breaking A Major Courting Rule With Joy-Anna Duggar

It turns out that Jinger isn’t the only rebel among the Duggar daughters. Austin Forsyth recently admitted to breaking a huge Duggar courting rule while preparing to marry Joy-Anna Duggar. Good thing he’s already married to the Counting On star and Jim Bob Duggar can’t do anything about it now.

Joy-Anna is the youngest of the Duggar daughters to be married so far. At 19-years old, her early marriage to Forsyth has earned quite enough criticism as it is.

Now we’re learning from Austin himself that he and Joy-Anna didn’t follow all of Jim Bob Duggar’s strict courting rules. We can only imagine what he’s thinking as he learns that his daughter didn’t follow protocol when it came to her dealings with a member of the opposite sex.

Maybe the Duggar patriarch will tighten up for the younger Duggar kids. They already have premarital chaperones and aren’t allowed to drive anywhere alone.

Thanks Joy anna, Jim Bob and Michelle for the duggar's favourite birthday dessert, the Chocolate Mess at Marketplace Grill #birthday @duggarfam #marketplacegrill #chocolatedessert A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:22pm PST

So what did Austin and Joy-Anna do that might have her dad upset? Before getting married, the newlyweds ditched the required side hugs and went for the full frontal hug!

It was during a sneak peek for Monday’s episode of Counting On that Austin Forsyth admitted to the dating slip up. To make matters worse, it turns out that there were cameras rolling during one front hug and now the footage has been captured by TLC.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” Austin explained during TLC’s two-part Counting On reunion. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

Joy-Anna also revealed that his proposal to Joy-Anna was supposed to be private but he ended up getting caught by those pesky cameramen. They must have been caught up in the moment because reality TV stars know that the camera is literally everywhere during filming.

“I didn’t even notice that they were there,” Joy-Anna said. “I thought it was just us there, and that was really special.”

“Those cameramen look like trees,” Austin chimed in.

It turns out that Joy-Anna was suspicious of a proposal but she thought Austin would wait since there were cameras everywhere.

I married my best friend yesterday, my mrs for life. A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on May 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

“I kept trying to talk myself out of it,” Joy-Anna explained. ““I’m like, ‘Surely it isn’t happening right now.’ ”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married just two months after the marriage proposal. Many fans believed that the new couple was headed for a fall wedding and there was even a decoy wedding registry to throw everyone off.

Instead, they were married in Arkansas on Memorial Day Weekend, which surprised everyone. Now there are two Duggar daughters on baby bump watch because, as Counting On fans know, the typical progression for the Duggars is to get married and start making babies.