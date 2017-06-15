Austin Jones Will Be Released Until He Is Formally Charged

A federal judge has ordered Austin Jones, a Youtube star, to be released on bail until his sentencing, In case you didn’t hear about his charges, the acapella singer was arrested on child pornography allegations, and he has been barred from using the Internet and social media while he awaits trial.

Jones, 24, is scheduled to be released in the evening after the $100,000 bond was paid and he must remain at home while he waits for the court date.

Austin, who looked pale and emotionless in his orange outfit in court, sat with his mother, who is probably devastated by the charges.

His attorney declined to say anything about the case.

Just a quick recap of how it all went down: Austin, who has amassed over 500,000 subscribers since he begun his Youtube channel, was arrested at the Chicago International Airport in Chicago by the Customs and Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigators.

The 24-year-old singer was charged with two counts of production of child pornography according to a federal criminal complaint.

And what did he do exactly? The singer “coerced” two 14-year-old girls to send him sexually explicit videos of them dancing while exposing their body parts.

Not only did they dance for him in the videos, but Austin demanded they say their age out loud to him.

While in custody, Jones had given authorities a confession saying he did use his Facebook to have “sexually explicit conversations” with female minors and requested videos of them for sexual pleasure. If Austin is convicted of all of the crimes, he faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a boy-band-esque singer has been charged with similar crimes. Ian Watkins, the ex-singer of The Lost Prophets, was charged with similar accusations. However, in the case of Ian, the crimes were much worse. Either way, the acapella singer is in serious trouble!