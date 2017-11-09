FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Aurélie Wynn Accuses Former ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Of Rape After Kristina Cohen

Mel Walker Posted On 11/09/2017
Aurélie Wynn Ed Westwick Rape AccusationInstagram

Aurélie Wynn has shared a surprising note where she accused Gossip Girl‘s star, Ed Westwick, of raping her.

In less than 48 hours, Wynn is the second actress after Kristina Cohen who has stepped out to say that Westwick assaulted her.

On her Facebook page, Wynn revealed that in 2014, she along with a group of friends spent a night at the Glendower Estates with Westwick.

Wynn said Westwick removed her bathing suit and raped her. And like Cohen, Wynn was told by her then-boyfriend to stay quiet about the incident.

Wynn went on to say that the episode pushed her to leave the acting business.

Her post began: “In July 2014, I went through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick, I was Ubered by Ed to the Glendower Estates where he was renting following an invite from a girlfriend of mine who was dating his roommate a cast member on Glee, we all hung out until 5 am, sun was starting to rise since it was summer, so we all decided to get a few hours of shut-eye since we all had events and things to do the next day and there are plenty of bedrooms.”

She continued by: “And like Kristina, I said no, and he pushed my face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit that he ripped; I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny.”

She concluded by: “And so I kept quiet and soon got to see and hear how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry…to the point where I questioned how much I really wanted to be in entertainment as I did not see it getting better. And at what cost? I have since moved on from acting and wanted just to reinforce Kristin Cohen’s claim as I believe them to be true. I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you, I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal.”

The LAPD is currently investigating the allegations made against Westwick.

