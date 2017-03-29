Aunt Viv From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Attacks Alphonso Ribeiro!

The Original cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, the television show that made Will Smith a huge star, came together for a reunion lunch yesterday.

Janet Hubert, the actress who played the part of Aunt Vivian, went on Facebook later last night and left a scorching post.

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo,” the outspoken 61-year-old actress wrote. Hubert said everyone had been telling her about the photo, and Alphonso was always a suck-up to Will Smith.

She went on to explain there would never be a true reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air because she has no interest in seeing her former cast members.

Hubert played the role of Aunt Viv until she was fired from the hit series in 1993. Ever since she lost the job on the show, she had a feud with Will Smith.

In a facebook post, Hubert said that she plans on writing a memoir that will detail what went on behind the scenes of the popular series. Allegedly Hubert plans on calling it “Perfection Is Not A Sitcom Mom.”

In January of 2016, Hubert criticized Jada Pinkett Smith for inviting other performers to boycott the Oscars in protest of a lack of people of color as nominees.

“Here’s the other thing, for you to ask other actors to jeopardize their careers … You know damn well, you don’t do that,” she said in a four-minute YouTube clip at the time.

“They don’t care! I find it ironic that somebody who has made their living and made millions and millions of dollars from the very people [who are doing this].”

Will Smith is the only actor from the show to go on to A-List status as an actor and as a celebrity. He has won 4 Grammy Awards, been nominated for 5 Globen Globe Awards, and 2 Academy Awards.