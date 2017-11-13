‘Aunt’ Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Her Friend Beyonce’s Twins!

Kelly Rowland is trying her best not to spoil her friend’s twins too much, but it’s hard when they’re so cute and so dear to her heart! The 36-year-old singer revealed what it feels like to be an ‘aunt’ to Beyonce and Jay Z’s twin babies Rumi and Sir as well as what it means for her to be a good mother. Finally, she also had a few details about her plans career-wise for us!

‘I think every child loves to be spoiled,’ Rowland stated when she was asked about Queen Bey’s twin babies.

‘We have to stop spoiling my son so much,’ Rowland added about her 2-year-old son Titan.

‘I love kids. I love the fact that you do not want to spoil them, you want to raise a great kid and that is definitely a priority in my family. I am not raising a brat at all,’ the proud mother added.

Kelly also opened up about her plans to return to music, as it’s been five years since she released anything and fans are pretty anxious about her comeback.

She admitted that it’s really difficult as there is pressure on her as an artist to do well and not disappoint.

That being said, Kelly praised Eminem and Beyonce’s new song and said that she relates to the rapper’s lyrics a hundred percent.