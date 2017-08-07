Attorney Confirms A Man Is Set To Sue Usher For Allegedly Exposing Him To Herpes Virus

Usher is in trouble. As CI readers know, the R & B legend found himself in hot water after allegations surfaced that he had exposed many people to the Herpes virus. In fact, he settled a $1.1 million lawsuit with a woman for infecting her with the virus.

Lisa Bloom, the celebrity attorney, came out to the press this morning with a statement where she spoke out on behalf of the victims.

She confirmed one of them is a man who had “direct sexual” contact with Usher.

In her declaration, she stated, “Today, I am filing a lawsuit on behalf of two women and one man who say they had sexual contact with (Usher) Mr. Raymond. All of my clients allege that they’ve had direct sexual contact with Mr. Raymond, and one of them has been tested positive.”

Bloom revealed several others levied similar allegations against the R & B star.

Her statement continued, “The law requires that people with herpes warn their sexual partners or abstain from sex. Those are the only choices. Everyone, even those who have been swept off by a superstar, deserve respect, and all we are asking is that Mr. Raymond publicly announces whether he is infected with herpes and if so, he must inform all of his past sexual partners. He has not denied any of these claims.”

During the conference, Bloom’s client, Quantasia Sharpton, 21, claimed she engaged in sexual contact with the accused when she was 19-years-old. Since then, she has tested negative for the virus but wouldn’t have slept with him if Sharpton would’ve known he was infected with the life-long-illness. As was mentioned earlier in the article, Usher paid a celebrity stylist $1.1 million after passing Herpes on to her around the time of 2009 and 2010.