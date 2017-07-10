AT&T Girl Milana Vayntrub Cast As Squirrel Girl In Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’

A fan-favorite comic book character is finally coming to life in a new Marvel television production. Squirrel Girl will lead a group of superheroes learning to grapple with their powers in the comedy series New Warriors. After an intense casting process, actress Milana Vayntrub has won the role of Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl.

Vayntrub has had a number of small roles over the years, including a recurring stint on NBC’s This Is Us but is best known as AT&T saleswoman Lily Adams in a series of successful commercials.

Although the spots are comedic in nature, they made Vayntrub a sex symbol, with internet searches about her skyrocketing in recent years.

New Warriors will be Marvel’s first scripted comedy series and will join Cloak and Dagger as the studio’s second series on Freeform.

Stranger Things star Shannon Purser and Parenthood alum Mae Whitman were also in consideration for Squirrel Girl but lost out to Vayntrub.

Derek Theler, who just finished six years on the Freeform sitcom Baby Daddy, will star as Craig Hollis, aka Mr. Immortal, whose superpower is just that — he can’t die.

Dear White People‘s Jeremy Tardy will play the genetically-engineered Dwayne Taylor, aka Night Thrasher (who was also the founder of the New Warriors in the comics).

Former Disney Channel star Calum Worthy takes on the role of Robbie Baldwin, aka Speedball, a bundle of energy who throws kinetic energy balls.

Zack Smith, aka Microbe (a hero whose power is talking to germs), will be played by 2 Broke Girls co-star Matthew Moy.

Actress Kate Comer, who’s had small roles on HBO’s The Comeback and TNT’s Animal Kingdom, will play Deborah Fields, aka Debrii, a (very) low-level telekentic.

Advertisement

There’s no word yet on when either New Warriors or Cloak and Dagger will debut on Freeform. Both shows will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Inhumans, as well as Netflix’s Defenders shows.