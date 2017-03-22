Atheist Donald Trump Pretended To Be A Devout Christian In Order To Get Votes?

Donald Trump made a huge effort to get the Christian community on his side during the Presidential campaign, and in the end, he managed to do just that! An overwhelming percent of evangelical Christians have cast their vote for the Republican candidate.

Despite his success in attracting the Christian community and claiming he has their best interest in mind, there are a lot of clues that Donald Trump is actually an atheist!

First of all, every time he is trying to use Bible teachings in his speeches, he just proves over and over again that he has no knowledge about it!

Although he did attend the National Day of Prayer, according to reports, the current President only talked about his former TV show and nothing really related to the religion during the event.

Perhaps the most important proof that he does not practice a religion is the fact that he has not attended worship ever since he won the office.

Finally, it is pretty obvious that Donald Trump does not believe in a final judgment as described in the New Testament as his agenda is in complete opposition to what Christianity proclaims will get you in Heaven.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with being an atheist but that is not what this is about. The huge mistake our current President did was to take the advantage of people’s religious devotion for his own gain. After convincing Christians that he will act accordingly to Christian teachings, Trump won the Presidential office – his goal.

Advertisement

Trump has claimed he is a devout Christian when all the facts point to the opposite. Has he lied to those who trusted him?