At 52, ‘Today’ Show’s Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl Named Haley Joy

At the age of 52, Hoda Kotb is a first-time mother, and she could not be happier to share the news with her “Today” co-anchors and the rest of the world. This morning, there was not a dry eye on the set of the early morning show as Miss Kotb called to share the fantastic news – she adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb. While Kotb was on the phone explaining the joy of motherhood to Kathie Lee Gifford, Matt Lauer, Jenna Bush Hager, and Al Roker, baby Haley could be heard crying in the background.

A very emotional Hoda said: “I adopted her. She is a Valentine’s baby. She is a little nugget. She is the love of my life.” With tears in her eyes, Gifford, who has been at Kotb’s side for numerous years said she was thrilled for her drinking buddy and added: “Do you now how hard it has been to keep this secret? I got the biggest mouth in the world.”

Hoda Kotb shared two photos on social media which were used as backgrounds as she beamed over baby Haley on the telephone. In one photo she is smiling from ear to ear as she holds the sleeping infant. While in the other she is holding the baby’s tiny hands. Hoda said she was getting some help from her mother who flew to New York to be with them during this special time.

As Roker sat speechlessly in his seat, Lauer praised the new mother by saying: “Hoda, I don’t know if you can see, but we got Jenna crying like a baby over here. This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl on the planet.” Matt added: “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine.”

Savannah Guthrie, who gave birth to her son, Charley, in December, took to Instagram to congratulate Hoda, so did her other co-host, Carson Daly. Hoda recently moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. It is not known if he will also adopt the baby.