Asked By Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Chose To Leave Hollywood For 15 Years

Kate Hudson and her famous mother Goldie Hawn had an open discussion for Interview magazine’s May issue, and the 38-years old actress “snatched” from her mama the answer to a very interesting question – why did she take a 15-year break from Hollywood?

The mother-daughter duo shared many things during their conversation for the “Interview” magazine, with Hawn talking about her wild past as a go-go dancer and what she had to say about the new generation of actresses.

At some point, the “The First Wives Club” star expressed her opinion on what personal freedom means to her.

She said to her daughter that freedom means speaking the way she wants to and feeling solid in her shoes.

Goldie added that she would never listen to people’s perceptions of how she should or should not be liberated.

Wanting to spice things up, Kate asked her mother why she hasn’t done any movies since The Banger Sisters in 2002.

With a smile on her face, Hawn casually explained that she believes life is about doing and changing, and she felt the need of shifting her priorities.

The 71-year-old said that when she turned 50, she wanted a breakthrough, to live somewhere for a while, learn archaeology, or change the world on some level.

After 9/11, the blonde wanted to do something more meaningful, so she wrote two books and created MindUP.

Hawn was so engaged in what she was doing, that she never wished to be acting again.

But her love for movies and Hollywood couldn’t be blurred. After a 15 years break, Goldie Hawn stars alongside Amy Schumer in Snatched, due out in theaters on May 11.