Asia Argento Updates Harvey Weinstein Victim List — Now Over 100 Women Allegedly Assaulted, 18 Raped

Asia Argento, one of the actresses who has alleged Harvey Weinstein raped her, updated the list of victims she and others have compiled. Currently, there are more than 100 names on the list with 18 women alleging Harvey Weinstein raped them. The list is compiled in a Google Document and the women’s names are listed in chronological order. The list begins with four alleged rapes that took place in the 1970s and concludes with a police report filed in 2015. Several of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers have accounts of rape, assault, and harassment that fall within the statute of limitations. It is believed that charges are soon coming in the Weinstein case.

Some of the women who have made allegations against Weinstein had signed non-disclosure agreements. Many have stated that Weinstein’s behavior had become so troublesome and disturbing that they chose to speak out regardless of the potential legal consequences.

It appears the strategy has worked and as many women have come forward, an investigation is underway. With numerous allegations and Harvey Weinstein being ostracized by the entertainment industry, many aren’t viewing Weinstein as much of a threat anymore. Not to the point that they are willing to remain silent, anyway.

This is our updated list #NOSHAMEFIST https://t.co/G5LIfTkgvk — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 7, 2017

Reading through Harvey Weinstein’s victim list you’ll quickly see a pattern emerge. Many of the victims have similar backgrounds, and similar stories of harassment, abuse, and even rape.

According to the allegations and the victims’ stories, Weintien wasn’t your average run-of-the-mill sexual predator. Not only was he deviant, but he had a serial pattern down. With more than 100 allegations against him, Weinstein had created an atmosphere that was not only conducive to his behavior but caused women to live in terror.

A new report by the New Yorker reveals the lengths that Weinstein went to silence his victims and ensure they would never speak out.

Weinstein's fight to kill stories had ex-Mossad agents, aliases, front companies. Reads like a spy novel, but true: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 7, 2017

His former attorney, Lisa Bloom, once thought to be a champion of women’s rights, was revealed to have compiled information on Rose McGowan that was kept in a file.

It has been reported that at the onset of the investigation into Weinstein’s sexually predatory behavior, Bloom tried to silence the investigation with the contents of Rose McGowan’s file.

#tbt to when Lisa Bloom tried to discredit @rosemcgowan by offering files of her sexual history to @RonanFarrow https://t.co/OCL5GpCitW https://t.co/9xLctRHq63 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 1, 2017

