Ashton Kutcher Responds To Rumors He’s Cheating On Wife Mila Kunis!

When it comes to his marriage to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher is not just going to let tabloids have the last word. This weekend, the actor responded to an article that included photos of him with a mystery girl. Obviously, the story suggested Kutcher may have been cheating on his wife.

‘You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry, Aunt Jodie, these magazines lack integrity,’ the star tweeted.

As fans may already be aware, this is not the first time Kutcher addressed cheating accusations.

Back in April when he accepted the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award Ashton denied the rumors that he cheated on Demi Moore in 2011 before their split.

He recalled a time when his name along with the word ‘adulterer’ was splashed across every magazine.

During his speech, Kutcher stated that good character is built when magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you need to perform the next day in front of people who think you’re a cheater.

‘I had the great fortune of getting a divorce because I felt the impact of it and how much loss is in there and how much love is in there and that it is not neat or clean or messy,’ Ashton went on, adding that he finally understood his parents’ divorce.

Just a month before the actor’s speech, during which he also praised his current wife Mila Kunis, the woman opened up about their family.

She talked about their kids running around the house and claimed that as parents, it’s hard to keep the house clean and pristine as it once was.

