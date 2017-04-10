FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Divorce From Demi – Proclaims Appreciation For Mila

Todd Malm Posted On 04/10/2017
Ashton Kutcher On The Red CarpetSource: MSN.com

Once again, Ashton Kutcher defended himself against the claims he cheated on his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Ashton was honored with the Robert D. Ray Pillar Of Character award for demonstrating “good character as a role model.” Kutcher couldn’t help but poke fun at the award considering his name was plastered across every tabloid magazine as a cheater nearly five years ago.

He added: “Character comes out when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow.”

According to the celebrity, everyone at one point thought of him as a bad man for allegedly cheating on his wife at the time.

Curiously, the Dude, Where’s My Car star did not confirm or deny the allegations against him. He moved on from the topic ever so gracefully.

The Two And A Half Men star began dating Demi, who was 15 years older than him at the time, in 2003. They got married two years later. They eventually split in 2011 following months of speculation by the media and Kutcher finally filed for divorce in 2012.

In his speech, Ashton said he finally understood his parents’ divorce during his childhood. The actor explained the difficulties of reconciling the simultaneous feelings of love and the feelings of loss during a tough breakup.

He said, “it isn’t clean or neat.”

During another part of his speech, the Butterfly Effect star gave a tribute to Mila Kunis, his current wife. He thanked her for the lessons she offers him every day while raising their two children together.

Kutcher jokingly said he felt proud one morning because he woke up early to take care of the kids so his wife could sleep, and Mila told him he shouldn’t be proud because she does that for him every day!

Read more about ashton kutcher demi moore mila kunis

