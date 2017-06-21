FREE NEWSLETTER
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Super Stoked Bachelor In Paradise Wasn’t Canceled Because It’s Like Their “Religion”

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/21/2017
Ashton Kutcher and Mila KunisSource: EOnline.com

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are a part of the legion of fans of the Bachelor In Paradise series, and they couldn’t be happier that the show hasn’t been canceled. On Wednesday’s Good Morning America, Ashton Kutcher said, “I’m so happy Paradise is back!”

As CI readers know by now, BIP was suspended briefly due to claims of “sexual misconduct” on the set.

However, Warner Brothers completed their investigation and came to the conclusion that nothing significant had happened.

When talking with the host of the morning show, Ashton said, “I’m telling ya, I was worried!”

The actor went on to say, “this is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time. We sit down, Monday night, it’s like a religion in our house. In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and Mila is there, so we’re saving it because this is our thing. I mean, it’s unbelievable. It’s like the greatest social experiment of all time.”

In fact, the That 70’s Show alumni are such great fans of the series; they have even appeared on episodes of The Bachelorette!

They appeared on the most current season of the television show, and they helped Rachel Lindsay cut the fat, so to speak when choosing from her pool of men.

If that isn’t enough, they spend their nights watching the show religiously from home!

Their Monday night ritual is hilarious according to the 39-year-old.

He said, “we turn the volume off, and we like to watch the one on one date and then she does the voice of the girl, and I do the voice of the guy.”

Ashton and Mila will be happy the show is on the air!

Earlier in the week, it seemed like the show would be suspended permanently, especially considering Corinne’s statement.

The 24-year-old reality star issued a report with her lawyer, Marty Singer, alleging she was a “victim” and would be seeking reparations.

However, Warner Brother’s released their assertion saying there was no reason for an investigation to continue. Despite their claim, Olympios and Singer will pursue their own interrogation.

Read Next

