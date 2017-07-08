Ashton Kutcher Addresses The Backlash After Posting “Sexist” Questions

Ashton tried his best and failed! The That 70’s Show alumni found himself being accused of “sexism” after he asked a series of “insensitive” questions on his LinkedIn page.

The actor announced Wednesday, July 5th, that he would host a dialog regarding gender equality in the workplace.

The performer was hoping his investigation would spark a conversation, and indeed it did.

Some of the ideas were met with hostility, with one question going as follows, “What are the rules for dating in the workplace? Flirting? What are the clear red lines? How do we create channels to promote female entrepreneurship?”

His final question was, “Are these the right questions?”

With many people responding on Twitter with a loud, “no.”

Many social media users said the nature of the conversation was “grossly offensive” and “embarrassing” as well.

Joelle Emerson – the CEO of a company called Paradigm – said, “Yikes. These are not the right questions. Most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths. All the stuff about workplace flirting: gross.”

However, not everyone was offended by the comments.

Some people took the opportunity to make fun of the questions.

One Twitter user asked, “and lastly, is this post part of the problem?”

Although Kutcher was hit with some harsh criticism, he took all of the responses in good stride, and we have to give him credit for that.

He wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience. I’ve already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I’m certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong.”

Ashton – who is a clearly a smart and sensitive guy – added, “hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right.” The discussion will take place on Monday morning and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Kutcher will be joined by Effie Epstein who is his partner at a venture capital firm called Sound Ventures.