Ashley Tisdale Speaks Out, Says Music Artists Should Support Each Other

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale isn’t a fan of musicians taking shots at each other in order to further their own careers. It turns out that she isn’t a fan of the Taylor Swift-style diss tracks like the latest, Look What You Made Me Do. Tisdale feels so strongly about her stance on musical feuds that she even took to Twitter on Saturday to vent about it.

“Music is supposed to bring us together,” Ashley wrote. “It’s supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy the art suffers. When will [we] try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that’s doing exactly that?”

It turns out that despite the timing, Ashley wasn’t taking shots at Taylor Swift for her recent release of Look What You Made Me Do. ““And I’m not talking about one person I’m talking about the music in general,” Tisdale continued in her rant.

Music is supposed to bring us together. It's supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy… — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 26, 2017

The art suffers. When will try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that's doing exactly that? — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 26, 2017

It turns out that the former Disney star wasn’t going to let anyone tell her different. She was quick to respond when one Twitter follower replied with a snarky, “Sorry gal this aint Disney world.”

“It doesn’t have to be,” Ashley shot back. “When I listen to music it helps me with whatever I’m going through but if I’m listening to a song that I know is about another artist it completely takes me out of that.”

“If I’m going through issues I want to feel like that artist understands. But when that artist is purely making it about themselves how are we supposed to relate?”

Others weighed in with a range of responses to Ashley’s social media lecture. Some felt she was completely right while others wondered why she is talking about music but not making any.

Look what you made me do. A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Tisdale’s Saturday morning Twitter rant did manage to start a conversation about artists and what defines self-expression. It seems that if one musician is feeling frustrated with another, it’s not far-fetched for that to show up in their music.

Despite Ashley Tisdale’s insistence that she was not taking shots at any particular artist, many replies mentioned the recent in-song disses from Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and even Katy Perry. While diss tracks are nothing new in hip hop, in recent years they have made their way into the pop genre and just have become popular in general.

Even as the High School Musical and other stars call for harmony among the music community, it’s doubtful that lyrical shade is going to stop flowing. After all, it’s in-song disses that get fans talking and buying even more music.