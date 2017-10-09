Ashley Tisdale Developing Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Spin-Off Starring Daphne And Velma

Nearly 50 years after the animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? made its debut, the famous Great Dane and his human companions remain major stables of the pop culture landscape. A new series called Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! continues to air new episodes on Boomerang and actor Dax Shepard is writing and directing a new animated Scooby-Doo film for release in 2020.

Now, another Scooby-Doo project has been revealed as it’s been reported that Warner Bros. is now developing a new live-action spin-off.

The new movie will not actually feature Scooby-Doo at all but will explore the origins of Mystery Incorporated members Daphne and Velma.

The two characters will be high school students who are brought together when Velma suspects their fellow students are being turned into zombies or mindless drones.

The rest of the Mystery Incorporated gang is not expected to appear, but there will be a number of fellow students, parents, and facility members in the cast.

Former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is an executive producer on the new film and is overseeing the production itself.

There’s no word yet on whether Tisdale will appear in the movie (and at 32, she’s a little old to play one of the lead roles), but it seems likely she’d take on a supporting role.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Linda Cardellini played Daphne and Velma in the live-action film Scooby-Doo, released in 2002, and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed in 2004.

Grey Griffin and Garkunkel and Oates star Kate Micucci are the current voice actors for the characters on Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!

No casting has yet been announced for Shepard’s upcoming animated feature film. It was originally reported to be titled S.C.O.O.B. and would launch a new Hannah-Barbera animated universe of interconnected films. It’s unclear whether that’s still the plan, though Shephard came onboard after those plans were announced.