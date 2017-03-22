Ashley Olsen Splits With Boyfriend While Mary-Kate And Her Man Are Ready For A Family!

Ashley Olsen and her 58-year-old boyfriend have just broken up. Sources indicate that the couple has been together for nearly six months when Olsen broke it off because of a need to focus on her career!

Olsen, 30, is a fashion designer now and allegedly needs more time to work on her clothing line that she is trying to get off the ground. The source says that they still get together now and then but just as friends.

The couple had gotten together for the first time in October of 2016. The public found out about their romance when Olsen and her boyfriend, Richard Sachs who is a financier, were photographed kissing each other at a New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game in New York City.

The new couple was together on a double-date with Ashley’s sister Mary-Kate and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. After the basketball game, the Olsen twins and Sachs and Sarkozy went to a private party at Irving Plaza.

The source says that Mary-Kate was dancing with her husband and Ashley and Richard were snuggling together all night while Ashley couldn’t stop laughing and giggling while they were chatting together on a couch.

In February of 2016, the Olsen twins and their partners went to a wedding in Mangawhai, New Zealand. During an interview a few days later, Mary-Kate revealed the details of her life with her new husband Sarkozy whom she married in 2015.

She stated in the interview that she likes to keep busy working on her career and one of the most important things to her is to find the appropriate way to relax, otherwise she can’t stay productive.

Although Sachs and Ashley broke up, it looks like Sarkozy and Mary-Kate will be starting a family soon, as sources say that the couple has been talking about really wanting a baby together.